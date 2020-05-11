Dwayne Haskins Comments On The Rumored Interest In Tua Tagovailoa

There were rumors the Redskins had interest in Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft. But current Washington starter Dwayne Haskins was never worried about his job.

Throughout the whole 2020 draft process, Rivera reportedly continually told Haskins to “trust him.” The new Redskins head coach appeared to be open and honest with Haskins this entire off-season. That trust clearly paid off.

Despite the rumors which spread like a wildfire, Washington selected Ohio State DE Chase Young with the No. 2 overall pick. Tagovailoa went a few picks later to the Miami Dolphins. Rivera kept his word.

“Throughout the whole process Ron was just telling me to trust him,” Haskins said, via JP Finlay of NBC Sports . “I did so it worked out.”

All signs point to Haskins taking command of the Washington offense this upcoming season. The Ohio State alum appears to have the full trust of Rivera and the rest of the coaching staff.

Haskins struggled during his rookie season last year, finishing with a 2-and-5 record in the games he started. The 6-foot-4 passer threw for 1,365 yards and seven touchdowns with seven picks in nine total games.

With a better coaching staff in place, Haskins could be in line for a breakout season this year.