Dwayne Haskins Has A Message For Head Coach Ron Rivera

The Washington Football Team made it official today: second-year pro Dwayne Haskins has won the starting quarterback role.

This always seemed like the most likely outcome, even with Washington trading for Kyle Allen in March and having Alex Smith on the road back from injury. Allen started 12 games last season for the Carolina Panthers, playing for new Washington head coach Ron Rivera.

In the end though, Haskins earned QB1 status. In discussing the decision with reporters today, Rivera compared it to when he named rookie Cam Newton the starter for the Panthers back in 2011.

“I made a commitment 10 years ago to another young quarterback and told him ‘I’m choosing you because I believe in you'” Rivera said. “That’s really how I feel about Dwayne.”

Coach Rivera has done this before. He's ready to build the same thing with @dh_simba7 🙌 pic.twitter.com/GEXJ48PBDU — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) September 2, 2020

Haskins assured Rivera the feeling is mutual on Twitter this afternoon.

“I believe in you coach,” the 2019 first-round pick wrote. “Anything you need from me I got you! Let’s win some games.”

I believe in you coach. Anything you need from me I got you! Let’s win some games 🙏 https://t.co/mVOhIveHD9 — Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) September 2, 2020

Haskins played in nine games and made seven starts as a rookie in Washington. He struggled early on, but showed improvement in his last few appearances.

For the year, Haskins threw for 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 58.6 percent of his attempts.