Dwayne Haskins Has A Reasonable Question For The Redskins

The Washington NFL franchise is set to begin training camp next week, but the organization still doesn’t have a name to replace Redskins.

Last Monday, the team announced it was dropping its longtime Redskins name and logo. Since then there has been speculation about what the new moniker will be, but nothing has been decided yet.

There’s a process to all of this, particularly when the franchise is dealing with trademark squatters. Still, the reported hope was that a new name would be in place by training camp, which is set to begin on July 28.

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins is certainly anxious to know what his team is going to be called. He posed a simple question on Twitter late last night.

“So do we have a name yet?” Haskins asked.

So do we have a name yet? 🤔 — Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) July 19, 2020

Of course, since Washington announced it was eliminating its nickname, the franchise has had other, more pressing issues to deal with. On Thursday, the Washington Post released a scathing investigative report alleging rampant sexual harassment and misconduct within the organization.

We would expect some progress to be made regarding the new name this week though. Clearly, the franchise wants to complete the transition from Redskins as quickly as possible.