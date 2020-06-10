Dwayne Haskins Has Awesome Comment On Playing For Ron Rivera

If the Ron Rivera era is to be successful, Dwayne Haskins will likely have to be a big reason why. The second-year Redskins quarterback will have the keys to the offense this fall.

Time will tell how the Haskins/Rivera partnership plays out, but thus far, it’s off to a good start. In a conference call with media today, Rivera sung the 2019 first-round pick’s praises as far as what he’s done during this virtual offseason.

“I appreciate the attitude and effort he’s approached this with, and I’m really looking forward to seeing him in person,” Rivera said.

Below an Instagram post featuring video of his coach’s comments, Haskins left a pretty cool response indicating how he’s feeling about the upcoming season.

“Can’t wait to play for this man,” Haskins wrote.

While Haskins’ first year with Washington didn’t get off to a good start, his play picked up once he became the full-time starter. After throwing no touchdowns and four interceptions in his first two appearances off the bench, Haskins threw seven touchdowns and only three picks in his seven starts.

In his final two starts of the season, against division rivals Philadelphia and New York, Haskins connected on 31-of-43 passes for 394 yards, four touchdowns and no INTs.

If the former Ohio State star can continue progressing this season, he might have a very bright future in the NFL.