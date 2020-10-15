Dwayne Haskins Is Reportedly Still Away From The Team

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins was the team’s starter just a few weeks ago. Now, he’s been away from the team for days, after being benched ahead of last week’s game.

The former first-round pick out of Ohio State was benched after a disappointing start to the year. While head coach Ron Rivera says that he isn’t counting Haskins out as part of the team’s future, it certainly doesn’t seem to be in the cards at the moment. Rivera opted to start his former Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen last weekend, and eventually put in veteran Alex Smith for his first action after his devastating leg injury.

Neither quarterback was any more effective than Haskins has been. Still, Haskins has been absent this week. He’s reportedly dealing with some sort of illness, though he has not tested positive for COVID-19, the team has said.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Haskins showed up at the team facility today for his COVID test, but returned home afterwards. It seems unlikely that he’ll be available for Sunday’s game at this point.

#WashingtonFootball Team QB Dwayne Haskins won’t be at practice again today. Still sick. He went to the facility, took his COVID test and headed back home. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 15, 2020

Through four games, Haskins completed 61-percent of his throws for a total of 939 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions. While he looked a bit better than he did during his first few appearances in 2019, it wasn’t the kind of development that the team hoped to have from the former Buckeye star.

Ron Rivera is also in his first year with the franchise, and isn’t married to Haskins as his quarterback of the future. Washington has one win on the season, and could be heading towards one of the worst records in the league this year (though that is a competitive race). The 2021 NFL Draft is expected to be a strong one for the quarterback position, with elite talents like Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, and Trey Lance in the field.

Trade rumors about Dwayne Haskins have also swirled a bit since he was benched. Washington Football Team probably can’t recoup nearly the draft capital it spent on him, but someone would probably take a flier on a talented former first rounder for a mid-round pick.

[Mike Garafolo]