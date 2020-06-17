NFL Insider Gives Update On Dwayne Haskins’ Offseason

After a fairly disappointing rookie season, Dwayne Haskins will have a new head coach and front office paying close attention to him in 2020.

But by the looks of things, Haskins is already making a good impression on the new regime. According to NFL insider Kim Jones, the Washington Redskins are “very pleased” with his offseason progress so far.

“I’m told the coaches are very pleased with how he has approached this virtual offseason,” Jones said. “He has absolutely embraced (head coach) Ron Rivera’s challenge to become a leader. He even said, ‘For us to win games, I have to be a leader,’ and all is well with Dwayne Haskins and Ron Rivera. The only thing the head coach wants now is to actually see Dwayne Haskins and the rest of his players in person.”

The proof is in the pudding too. Haskins has slimmed down significantly during this offseason. He’s lost 20 pounds since the winter and cut ten pounds from his playing weight as a rookie.

That bodes extremely well for Haskins, especially considering the rumors in April that the team was considering drafting a quarterback.

Haskins struggled mightily as a rookie on the NFC’s worst team, going 2-5 as a starter with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.

But new head coach Ron Rivera has only spoken glowingly about the former Ohio State star.

With Kyle Allen and Steven Montez as the only other healthy quarterbacks on the roster, Haskins should easily find himself under center in Week 1 against the Eagles.

[Redskins.com]