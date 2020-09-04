One of the best players over the past decade was released this Friday, as the Washington Football Team decided to part ways with Adrian Peterson. Though he only spent two years with the franchise, the future Hall of Famer clearly left a strong impression on some of his teammates.

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins went on Twitter to share his thoughts about Peterson. It’s pretty evident that he learned a lot from Peterson during their short time together.

“Growing up I was a huge AP fan,” Haskins wrote. “Having the opportunity to be his teammate and learn from him, has been an experience I’ll never forget. Thank you for always having my back big bro! I’m going to make you proud, best of luck!”

Haskins could certainly make Peterson proud with a strong season this fall. With a new coaching staff around him, the Ohio State product should be in much better shape this year compared to 2019.

Moving over to Peterson, he’ll now have to try and sign with another team. The timing of his release is unfortunate since Week 1 of the season is just about ready to begin.

Despite his age, Peterson can still produce at a high level. Over the past two seasons, he’s totaled 1,940 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

Peterson wouldn’t just provide a boost to a team’s running game, the veteran tailback could be a leader in the locker room. If you don’t believe us, just reread Haskins’ post.