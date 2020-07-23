Dwayne Haskins Reacts To Washington’s New Name, Uniform

The Washington Redskins have decided on a new team name for the 2020 season. Washington QB Dwayne Haskins appears to be a fan of the accompanying changes.

The Redskins will now be known as the Washington Football Team. The new team name isn’t all too exciting. But changing the team name to something more creative than the Washington Football Team and creating a new logo ahead of the 2020 season wasn’t realistic to begin with.

Instead, Washington’s owner Dan Snyder went with the safe option, buying more time to change the team name and logo by the 2021 season. Most importantly, Washington won’t be referred to as the Redskins from here on out.

Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins appears to be a fan of the organization’s new changes. He posted a photo of himself in the team’s updated uniform following Thursday’s big news on Thursday. Take a look below.

Ready to roll! To represent my family and the DMV area. Here’s to a great season! pic.twitter.com/2mQDQhjXkq — Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) July 23, 2020

“Ready to roll! To represent my family and the DMV area. Here’s to a great season,” Haskins wrote on Twitter.

Haskins isn’t the only Washington player excited by the organization’s new changes. Daron Payne revealed his excitement regarding the changes on Twitter as well.

Fans may be underwhelmed by Washington’s decision, but the important aspect of the change is it removes the derogatory ‘Redskins’ team name. Plus, the Washington Football Team’s new name won’t be permanent, as far as we know. It’ll be interesting to see what the team is called beyond the 2020 season.