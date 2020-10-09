New Details Emerge After Washington Benched QB Dwayne Haskins

The most surprising story this week in the NFL has to be Washington benching Dwayne Haskins after just four games. Though the Ohio State product entered the league with a ton of promise, the first two years of his career have been a disappointment.

Haskins won the starting job this offseason and was expected to take that next step in his development. He hasn’t show much improvement though, as he currently has 939 passing yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Washington’s coaching staff is visibly frustrated with Haskins. After all, the team has buried him on the depth chart behind Kyle Allen and Alex Smith.

There isn’t one particular reason to explain Haskins’ downfall in the nation’s capital. However, it sounds like his work ethic was an issue.

According to Les Carpenter of The Washington Post, Haskins fell into poor study and practice habits. Apparently his lack of preparation is the reason why his timing is off with his wide receivers.

Rivera’s benching of Haskins, the once-presumed quarterback of the future, after just four games was a surprise, given the seeming commitment the coach had made to playing Haskins the whole season. But inside the team’s practice facility, momentum for the move had been growing, a person with knowledge of the situation said, in part because Haskins had fallen into poor study and practice habits. The person said Haskins’s lack of preparation was hurting him in games, leading to overthrown passes and missed opportunities to hit open receivers. Unfortunately this isn’t the first time we’ve heard about Haskins slacking off in the film room. Carpenter added that Haskins worked extremely hard in the offseason to win the starting job for Washington. It seems like he took his foot off the gas though once he was named the starter. Things can change over the next few weeks, but it appears that Haskins’ days as a member of the Washington Football Team are numbered.