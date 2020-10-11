Dwayne Haskins Was Reportedly Told To Stay Home Today

The Washington Football Team reportedly told quarterback Dwayne Haskins to stay home today due to an illness.

Washington Post reporter Nicki Jhabvala reports that the team does not believe it’s a COVID-19 issue at the moment.

“No reason to suspect it’s related to COVID-19, according to a person with knowledge of the situation,” Jhabvala reports.

Haskins was benched by head coach Ron Rivera this week. The Washington Football Team is starting Kyle Allen under center today.

CBS Sports reported on Sunday morning that there’s a “strong expectation” Haskins will be traded soon.

The situation between the quarterback, who was drafted 15th overall just 16 months ago, and Rivera’s staff is already fairly toxic, and multiple sources within the organization believe a trade by the end of the month is the most likely outcome. Some rival executives have already begun looking at film of the former Ohio State star, anticipating him being moved in the coming weeks, with Kyle Allen — who has deep ties to this coaching staff — taking over as starter, veteran Alex Smith now the No. 2 quarterback and Haskins demoted all the way to third string.

Haskins started about halfway through his rookie season and won the starting job over Allen and Alex Smith in 2020. However, Rivera was quick to make the switch this season.

Washington is set to take on the Los Angeles Rams this afternoon.