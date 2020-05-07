Dwayne Haskins Shares His Mindset Heading Into Year 2 In Washington

Dwayne Haskins struggled to find consistency as a rookie for the Washington Redskins, but the former first-round pick sounds very optimistic heading into his second season in the NFL.

Haskins finished his first year with 1,365 passing yards and seven touchdowns. It took him until the final stretch of the regular season to find his groove against NFL defenses.

With the sports world currently on hold, Haskins found a way to connect with his fans through the Redskins’ website. He reminisced about the night he was drafted, his early struggles and when he finally regained his confidence.

Toward the end of Haskins’ letter to his fans, the Ohio State product revealed his mindset for next season. There appears to be a new sense of urgency that should allow him to play at a much higher level next season.

Here’s what Haskins had to say, via the team’s official website: