Dwayne Haskins Suggests New Name For Redskins – If Name Is Changed

All signs are pointing to the Washington Redskins finally changing their team name. This comes after major sponsors, such as FedEx and Nike, put in a request for the franchise to make a change.

According to Washington Post reporter Mark Maske, the team could change its name before the start of the 2020 season. It’d be an impressive turnaround for Dan Snyder.

There is still a good amount of uncertainty as to what Washington’s next team name will be. Matt Miller of Bleacher Report suggested Washington Buckeyes, since the team has drafted Ohio State prospects Dwayne Haskins, Terry McLaurin and Chase Young over the past few years.

Haskins responded to Miller’s suggestion, tweeting “I like the Redtails.” He then doubled down on his stance, saying “That’s if we have to change the name. Now out of my mentions.”

This is actually popular suggestion floating around the league. If Washington changed the football team’s name to Redtails, the color scheme would probably remain the same.

Odds for some of the potential new names have been released.Other possible names include the Americans, Generals, Presidents and Warriors.

It could take a few weeks before Snyder and the rest of the team’s ownership group agrees on a name. Perhaps this latest suggestion from Haskins could help push the front office in a certain direction.

Do you think Washington should change its team name to Redtails?