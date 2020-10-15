NFL Analyst Names Ideal Landing Spot For QB Dwayne Haskins

Now that Dwayne Haskins has been benched in Washington, it’s pretty clear that he has no future with the team. Whether he gets released or traded and where he ends up next are the only real questions that need answering.

But Bleacher Report analyst Maurice Moton has an idea for an ideal landing spot. On Thursday, Moton published a list of best landing spots for a number of NFL stars before the trade deadline, including Dwayne Haskins.

Given Haskins’ talent but clear need to sit and wait behind a veteran, Moton proposed letting him go to the Pittsburgh Steelers via trade. He pointed out that the Steelers can’t feel that Mason Rudolph or Devlin Hodges can succeed longtime starter Ben Roethlisberger.

As a result, Moton believes that it would be best for Haskins to join Pittsburgh as a backup and sit behind Roethlisberger. And if he’s needed for a game, he has enough experience to come in and man the fort.

NEW Column: 6 Players Who Need a Change of Scenery and Perfect Homes for Them –#Raiders add another DE to the rotation? ⬇️https://t.co/jttaovDPhv — Maurice Moton (@MoeMoton) October 15, 2020

Washington drafted Haskins No. 15 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. He didn’t start until midway through his rookie season and struggled for stretches, finishing 2-5 with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.

But the few good performances he put up as a rookie haven’t exactly carried over into 2020.

Through the first four games under new head coach Ron Rivera, he has four touchdowns, three picks, and two lost fumbles with a 1-3 record.

Wherever the former Ohio State superstar goes next, it will have to be a team with a better supporting cast for him.