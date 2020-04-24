Dwayne Haskins Welcomes Chase Young To The Redskins

For the second-straight year, the Washington Redskins used their first-round pick on a former Ohio State player. Last year, they went with Dwyane Haskins. This time around, the front office went with the easy decision by taking Chase Young.

Haskins and Young won’t have to worry about getting acquainted in the nation’s capital. They were teammates on Ohio State for the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Clearly, Haskins is thrilled to have another Buckeye on the Redskins. Shortly after the team selected Young, he sent the star pass-rusher a message on Twitter.

It was a short but sweet message from Haskins, as he said “Welcome home brotha. Let’s work.”

Ohio State fans might have to start rooting for the Redskins at this rate.

While the Redskins are hopeful that Haskins will take that next step under center, they’re also optimistic that Young will terrorize opposing quarterbacks in the NFC East.

Young will have to take down top-tier quarterbacks, such as Dak Prescott and Carson Wentz.

It’s possible that Washington double dips with Ohio State prospects in this year’s draft. There are plenty of former Buckeyes remaining on the board.