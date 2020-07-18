EA Sports To Remove Washington’s Team Name From Madden 21

Earlier this week, Dan Snyder announced that Washington would retire the “Redskins” name. It’s a move that has been considering a long time coming for football fans around the country.

Washington’s decision to remove the name came after FedEx and Nike took a stand. FedEx went as far to say that it would get out of its stadium naming rights deal if the team didn’t change its name and logo.

Now that Washington has finally retired its team name after using it for 87 years, other companies are doing the same. EA Sports is currently working on removing the team’s name and logo for Madden 21.

“We are pleased to see Washington’s decision to change their team name and visual identity,” an EA representative told Kotaku. “We are quickly working to update Madden NFL 21 to feature a generic Washington team, while we await final word on the updated team name and logo design.”

Madden 21 will be released on August 25, so the game developers have about a month to remove the name and logo.

The expectation is that Washington will unveil its new name before training camp begins on July 28.

EA Sports said that it’ll have a generically-named Washington team when Madden 21 initially drops next month. An update will most likely be available later in the year once the new name and logo are released.