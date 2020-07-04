The Spun

CFL Team Announces Decision About Changing Controversial Name

Jordan Lynch under center for the CFL's Edmonton Eskimos.WINNIPEG, CANADA - NOVEMBER 29: Jordan Lynch #5 of the Edmonton Eskimos' sets up to score the winning touchdown during Grey Cup 103 against the Ottawa Redblacks at Investors Group Field on Nivember 29, 2015 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Photo by Trevor Hagan/Getty Images)

The Washington Redskins are not the only professional football franchise that has come under fire for their nickname. In the CFL, the Edmonton Eskimos have faced similar criticism.

The term “Eskimo,” which is used to describe a few different groups of indigenous people in the Northern region that encompasses Alaska, Northern Canada, Greenland, and parts of Siberia. The term is generally seen as outdated and offensive, and the governments of Canada and Greenland no longer use it. The preferred term for members of those communities is “Inuit.”

On the same day that the Washington Redskins released a statement that tacitly acknowledged that a change needs to come, the Edmonton Eskimos are set to keep their controversial name. The team announced that the decision comes after “an extensive year-long formal research and engagement program with Inuit leaders and community members across Canada.”

Per the Associated Press, the Eskimos franchise had discussions with a number of tribes across the country. In those discussions, they said there was no “consensus” over the issue. As a result, the name is staying.

“The consistent feedback was a desire for more engagement with the club,” the team’s statement says. “There were a range of views regarding the club’s name but no consensus emerged to support a name change. The club has therefore decided to retain its name.”

Just last month, the team name issue was reignited. After the team released a statement condemning racism following the death of George Floyd, a number of prominent Inuit voices called for the team to change the name, including member of Parliament Mumilaaq Qaqqaq and artist Tanya Tagaq.

Qaqqaq isn’t accepting the “lack of consensus” explanation, given the large portion of her community that does feel strongly about the issue.

In the U.S., there are already various options being floated for the replacement of the Redskins name. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins supports the popular “Redtails” name, which honors the World War II hero Tuskegee Airmen. A name change may reportedly come before the 2020 season.

The MLB’s Cleveland Indians haven’t felt the same level of pressure that the Redskins have for years now, but they are also set to explore their own name change.

While the Eskimos name may be intact for now, it may only be a matter of time for that franchise as well.


