ESPN Shares Graphic Photo Of Alex Smith’s Broken Leg Injury

This Friday, ESPN will air a new “E:60” documentary chronicling the rehab of Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith. Smith is trying to return from a horrific leg injury which occurred in a game against the Houston Texans on November 18, 2018.

That afternoon, Smith suffered a compound and spiral fracture to his tibia and fibula in his right leg. He has endured more than a dozen surgeries to repair the injury and deal with post-op infection. Smith nearly had to have his leg amputated and was forced to live with an external rotation device on his leg for eight months.

As part of the “E:60” presentation, Smith granted ESPN considerable access to his recovery, including some graphic photo and videos. One particularly graphic image began making the rounds yesterday after airing on the Worldwide Leader.

We won’t share the picture in this post, because it’s not for the faint of heart. If you’re not squeamish, you can find it by clicking here.

In the meantime, here’s a preview clip for the Smith documentary, which will air Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Here's an intense preview scene from ESPN's "E:60" on Alex Smith's recovery from his gruesome leg injury, airing Friday at 7:30. pic.twitter.com/EpuqfvpOnJ — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) April 28, 2020

Smith missed the entire 2019 season as a result of his injury. It seems crazy that he’s even trying to play football again.

However, that remains his ultimate goal. Ideally, he’ll be able to accomplish it and eventually retire without any more medical issues.