ESPN Insider Has Update On Potential Dwayne Haskins Trade

Before the Washington Football Team took the field against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, head coach Ron Rivera made a quarterback change.

Rivera benched Dwayne Haskins, who started the first four games of the season. The Washington head coach turned to Kyle Allen, who played under Rivera in Carolina as well.

Not long after Rivera benched Haskins, the former first-round pick reportedly came down with an illness. Just before kickoff of the team’s game against the Rams, a report emerged suggesting Haskins told the team he was sick.

In response, the team told him not to come to Sunday’s game. That sparked rumors suggesting the team was looking to trade the young quarterback.

On Tuesday night, ESPN insider John Keim addressed those rumors. Keim reportedly no team has expressed interest in trading for Haskins this week.

FWIW: No team has yet called Washington to inquire about Dwayne Haskins, according to multiple sources… — John Keim (@john_keim) October 14, 2020

It’s unclear what Haskins’ future in Washington is, but it doesn’t seem like he’ll be moved any time soon. If the latest reports are true, it doesn’t sound like other teams are interested in giving up trade capital for Haskins in the first place.

Through four games, Haskins racked up 939 passing yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions. He completed 61-percent of his passes, which was an improvement from his rookie campaign.

Despite taking a step in the right direction, Haskins might not be on the field for Washington any time soon.