Everyone’s Making Fun Of The Redskins’ Latest Tweet

This has been one of the weirdest years in recent memory for the sports world. On Wednesday afternoon, things somehow got even weirder due to the Washington Redskins’ official Twitter account.

Washington actually had a really productive offseason, drafting Chase Young with the No. 2 overall pick and hiring Ron Rivera as its head coach.

Next up on Washington’s to-do list should be finding out how to be more clear on social media because its latest post has the entire football community confused.

For some inexplicable reason, the Redskins tweeted out a blank post. It doesn’t appear that it has any announcement to make nor is there a secret code that needs to be cracked.

ESPN insider Field Yates couldn’t even help himself from making a joke, replying to the tweet with one word: “Source?”

Here’s the tweet that has everyone laughing:

ㅤ — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) May 27, 2020

Most of the responses have to do with whether or not this tweet is listing the team’s lack of playoff success in recent years. It’s not a secret that Washington hasn’t seen the postseason since the 2015 season.

Lmao they really listed the games they’re gonna win this year. — NYG_PETE (@nyg_pete) May 27, 2020

Others are wondering if this might be a subtle hint that Washington could sign Antonio Brown, who was seen working out with Dwayne Haskins not too long ago.

Regardless of what this tweet actually means – if it means anything at all – the Redskins have done a great job keeping people entertained this afternoon.