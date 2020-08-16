Fans Loving Photo Of Alex Smith, Dwayne Haskins At Practice

Nearly two years after a serious leg injury nearly ended his career, Alex Smith returned to Washington Football Team practice today alongside QB Dwayne Haskins.

On Sunday, Washington posted the first photo of Smith on the field alongside the incumbent starter. The team also included a playful graph showing how happy they are to see the two on the field together.

But the Washington fanbase may have the team beat from an enthusiasm standpoint. Tons of Washington fans have taken to Twitter and social media to express how happy they are to have Smith back.

“I hope Alex Smith wisdom wear off on Haskins the same way it did for Kaepernick and Mahomes,” one Washington fan wrote. “Those two guys gave a lot of credit to Alex.”

“I really can’t believe it,” another fan wrote. “It’s insane he’s back.”

“Alex Smith is a comeback hero,” wrote another. “Can’t keep this man down. Absolutely excellent!”

Smith returns follows a nearly two-year absence from the NFL following a severe leg injury he suffered during a 2018 game against the Houston Texans.

But a lot has changed for Washington (and not just the name) since that fateful game against Houston. Since Smith’s injury they’ve drafted Haskins, hired Ron Rivera as their new head coach and replaced most of the front office.

Rivera has already pledged to let Smith compete for the starting job if he’s healthy. And it looks like Smith is ready to give Haskins all he can handle.

Will Dwayne Haskins retain his starting job, or will Alex Smith take it back from him?