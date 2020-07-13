FedEx Reacts To Dan Snyder’s Decision On Team Name

Washington owner Dan Snyder has been losing a lot of battles recently. But the embattled NFL owner appears to have won back the respect of one of his team’s top sponsors: FedEx.

In an official statement, FedEx said that they appreciated the decision from the team. The company said that it looks forward to what the team has planned moving forward.

“We appreciate the team’s decision to change its name and logo, and we look forward to the outcome of the next step in the process,” FedEx said, per NBC Sports Washington. The statement comes hours after the team announced that the controversial nickname and logo are being retired.

FedEx CEO Frederick Smith is a minority owner in the team. His company owns the naming rights to the team’s stadium in Landover.

However, there have been reports that Smith is one of several minority owners interested in selling his shares.

Arguably the biggest contention that the minority owners in the team have is the nickname. Now that it’s being changed, it’s likely that the waters will calm between Dan Snyder and his shareholders.

The act of changing the name is proving a bit difficult for Snyder, though. He couldn’t get the trademark for the new name he wanted before squatters took it. As a result, the decision to change the name did not come with an announcement of a new name.

It’s a messy situation in Washington, but Dan Snyder is finally bringing the team into the 21st century. Even if he had to be brought kicking and screaming.