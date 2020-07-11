FedEx Reportedly Sent Private Message To The Redskins

FedEx sent shockwaves through the rest of the NFL last week when it requested that the Washington Redskins change their team name. The company’s words hold more weight than others in large part because they sponsor Washington’s stadium.

Nike was so inspired by FedEx’s comments that it removed all Washington team apparel from its site. Once FedEx and Nike made their stance known, Washington owner Dan Snyder quickly announced that he’d work on potentially changing the team’s name.

Well, it turns out additional details have emerged regarding this rift between FedEx and the Redskins. According Liz Clarke of The Washington Post, FedEx sent a two-page letter to Washington’s football team regarding this matter.

The main takeaway from the letter is that FedEx will remove its signage from Washington’s stadium after the 2020 season if it doesn’t change the name of the team. FedEx believes being involved with the team could hurt its reputation, especially if Snyder sticks to the current name.

🚨FedEx privately told the Redskins that if the team doesn’t change its name, it’s taking its signage off FedEx Field after this season. https://t.co/PhD864eD1a — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) July 10, 2020

Washington agreed to a $205 million naming rights deal with FedEx back in 1999.

There are still six more years on the deal after the 2020 season, so losing FedEx would cost Snyder around $45 million.

It doesn’t appear that FedEx will have to back out of its deal though. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk is reporting that Washington is trying to change its team name before the start of the season.