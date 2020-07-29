Fans got a first look at the Washington Football Team’s brand new apparel on Tuesday. As expected, it’s as generic as apparel can get.

The NFL’s Washington franchise is making major changes to the organization ahead of the 2020 season. The ‘Redskins’ team name has been deemed derogatory for some time now. As a result, the organization permanently retired the nickname and its accompanying logo this off-season.

A new nickname and logo hasn’t been decided just yet, though. The organization isn’t expected to decided on a new permanent name until at least the 2021 season. For now, the NFL’s Washington franchise will be referred to as the ‘Washington Football Team.’

We’ve already gotten a look at the updated jerseys Washington will wear this season. On Tuesday, fans got a first look at some of the new apparel that’ll represent the Washington Football Team name and logo. Take a look at the brand new apparel below.

The Washington Football Team won’t be making changes to its name anytime soon. In fact, it could take anywhere from one to two years to decide on a new name and make the accompanying changes.

Fans have pitched their name ideas to the NFL’s Washington franchise these past few weeks. Several popular choices include the Red Tails, Red Wolves and Warriors. Any of the three would be a nice change from the team’s original nickname.

Which team name should the Washington Football Team choose as its permanent replacement?