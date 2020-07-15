Former Redskins Player Doubles Down On Name Prediction

The era of the Washington Redskins has officially come to an end. Since the franchise is ready to move on from that name, current and former players are offering their suggestions on social media.

No player has been more vocal than former Washington pass rusher Junior Galette. On Sunday, he tweeted that Washington would adopt the name “Red Wolves” for the 2020 season. He then tweeted “DC Red Wolves” as if it officially became the new name of the franchise.

Galette hasn’t backed down from his stance despite the fact that Washington hasn’t picked a new name yet. In fact, he’s so confident that “Red Wolves” will be the new name that he has doubled down on his original tweet.

NBC Sports recently posted a poll to see which name fans like best for Washington’s football team. Galette had an interesting response to the poll, saying “Didn’t I already tell you guys what the name is?”

Didnt I already tell you guys what the name is? https://t.co/VGxz42Av38 — SACKMANLIVES (@JuniorGalette93) July 15, 2020

It just so happens that over 70 percent of fans voted for “Red Wolves” to be the franchise’s new name.

ESPN analyst Jay Williams recently advocated for that team name on Twitter, writing “The name to replace the Redskins needs to be the “REDWOLVES.” It’s a military themed name plus in most Native cultures, “Wolf” is considered a medicine being associated with courage, strength, loyalty, and success at hunting.”

Washington expects to unveil its new name before training camp begins on July 28, so we’ll find out fairly soon if Galette was right.