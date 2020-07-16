Former Redskins Cornerback Josh Norman Posts Cryptic Message

Washington’s football team has been in the headlines this week for retiring the “Redskins” name after using it for 87 years. Judging off the latest rumors around the league, the franchise could be involved in a bombshell report later this week.

There have been rumblings that a story could change everything for Washington’s football team in terms of ownership. No one has revealed the details just yet though.

Former Washington cornerback Josh Norman has added fuel to this fire by tweeting out a very cryptic message this morning. It sounds as if a few members involved with the team deserve what could be coming.

“Look Don’t ask me NO QUESTIONS,” Norman wrote on Twitter. “But I will say this, what goes around comes around. What’s done in the dark will surly come to the Light! God seems to always have away of reposition his people at the right time & reveal Truths without saying a single – word.”

Norman’s stint with the franchise didn’t end on great terms. He was released by Washington in February.

It’s unknown if Norman knows what’s going on behind the scenes in the nation’s capital – albeit his tweet makes it sound like he does.

The sports world is anxiously waiting for this long-awaited bombshell report to drop. We should find out what truly happened to Washington’s football team in the coming hours.