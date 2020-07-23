Former Redskins Great Has A Stern Message For The Franchise

A former Washington Redskins great has sent a blunt message to the franchise regarding the team’s name and logo change.

Washington announced earlier this month that the “Redskins” name and logo were being retired.

“On July 3rd, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team’s name. That review has begun in earnest. As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community apprised of our thinking as we go forward.

Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review,” the Washington football team announced earlier this month. Washington has yet to officially announce a new name, though a couple of options are gaining popularity among the fan base. While Redskins fans aren’t unanimous on the new name, they do appear to have a consensus on the team colors: Don’t change them. Redskins great Charles Mann agrees. “You better not change that. Burgundy and gold,” Mann told 106.7 The Fan’s Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier. “That would be a travesty, to change the color. Then I really feel like you are disrupting the franchise. Changing the name, the slogan if you will, the nickname, is one thing, but changing the colors would be devastating.” Mann was a four-time Pro Bowler at defensive end. He won three Super Bowls and played for the Redskins from 1984-93 and the 49ers in 1994. “I think you’ve got to keep the burgundy and gold,” Mann added, “and that’s really the only stance I’ll take on that, is you definitely need to keep the burgundy and gold.”