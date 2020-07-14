Former Redskins MVP Blasts Team’s Name Change Decision

Not every former Washington Redskins player is on board with the franchise changing its team name and logo.

Former Washington kicker and 1982 NFL MVP Mark Moseley told ABC7’s Scott Abraham on Monday that he was “disappointed” in the decision. During the interview, Moseley insisted that during his experiences meeting with and speaking to Native Americans throughout the country, they were happy with the representation of the Redskins.

“I’m disappointed here because they’re the ones that are losing with this,” Moseley said. “They respected us. They loved the Redskins.”

In the clip below, you can also hear Moseley object to the recent “wiping off” of history in America and insist that all the change did has “hurt” Native Americans.

“These radicals now once again are going to jump up and down holler and scream that we won, we won,” Moseley said. “They haven’t won a damn thing. All they have done is hurt the Native Americans. I hope they are happy with themselves.”

While Moseley is adamant that the Native Americans he spoke to in the past are not happy with the change, Indian Country published a plethora of reactions from Native Americans on Monday wholly embracing the Redskins’ decision.

One of Moseley’s former teammates, Hall of Fame cornerback Darrell Green, also expressed support for his old team for finally shedding its much-maligned moniker.

“I have a very positive reaction to it,” Green said Monday on ESPN’s NFL Live, via 247Sports. “I think that if we are going to reconcile history, it’s gonna be complicated so I’m good with complication. As we point them out, sort of the accomplishments, the flaws, the mistakes and the destructive behaviors, all the difficult aspects, it all relates the human beings. Generally, when you’re dealing with human beings there are problems that have to be solved.

“I remember maybe five or six years ago I was asked about this. And I said ‘if someone has been offended then I think it would be right to have a conversation.’ But with that said, we never really addressed these things.”