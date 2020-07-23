Former Redskins Player Jokes About Team’s Name Decision

The Washington Redskins announced an official decision on their team name for 2020 today.

Out is the Redskins, in is the Washington Football Team.

“Effective immediately, Washington will call itself the “Washington Football Team” pending the adoption of a new name, the franchise announced,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

“This is not a final renaming and rebranding for the team; this is the name it wants to use until pending adoption of a new name at some point.”

While some fans appear to be happy with the temporary name, others – including former Redskins players – are poking fun at it.

Former Washington Redskins linebacker Will Compton tweeted the following joke:

Compton, 30, previously spoke candidly about his time with the Washington franchise.

“It’s just up in flames. In the locker room, you did the best you could as players,” Compton said on a recent episode of his Bussin’ With the Boys podcast. “Washington is such a melting pot of media, people trying to divide and politics that go on. Upstairs always seemed like a mess, but no one ever knew factual stuff. They could be better about leadership organizationally, from top down.”

Compton played for Washington from 2013-17. He went undrafted out of Nebraska and signed with the team as a free agent. Compton spent 2019 with the Saints and Raiders.