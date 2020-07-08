Former Redskins Player Thinks 1 Name Would Be An ‘Easy’ Fix

At this point, it seems like a matter of when, not if, the Washington Redskins will change their nickname. At this point, it seems like a matter of when, not if, the Washington Redskins will change their nickname.

Currently, the team is undergoing a “full review” of the name, which has long been criticized as offensive and racist against Native Americans. Several major team sponsors, including FedEx, have begun putting pressure on the franchise to change the name.

As far as a new nickname, there have been several options thrown about. Former Washington tight end Doc Walker thinks one is a very easy choice though.

“The Warriors. It’s so easy,” Walker told NBC Sports Washington. “All you have to do is put the arrow back on the helmet. You don’t have to change anything else. Warriors on the warpath, fight for old D.C. It’s that simple.”

Former Redskin Doc Walker believes there's an 'easy' fix for the team's new name https://t.co/g6Wg95KDdh — NBC Sports Redskins (@NBCSRedskins) July 8, 2020

For what it’s worth, The Team 980’s Kevin Sheehan reported on Friday that he had it “on pretty good authority” that Warriors is the leader in the clubhouse for a potential new nickname.

Redskins owner Dan Snyder reportedly applied for a trademark for Washington Warriors years ago, hoping to use it for an Arena Football League team.

Perhaps he’ll just use it for his NFL team instead.