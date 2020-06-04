Former Redskins Star Has Message For QB Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins didn’t have a smooth transition from Ohio State to the NFL, but the Washington Redskins quarterback is working hard this offseason to take his game to the next level.

There have been countless photos and videos of Haskins working out that have gone viral this offseason. With a new regime taking place in Washington, the time is now for him to solidify his status as the team’s starter.

While it’s still uncertain how much of a leap Haskins will take this fall, former Redskins wide receiver Santana Moss is a huge believer in the former Buckeye.

During an interview with 106.7 The Fan, Moss expressed his appreciation for Haskins and his work ethic this offseason. He went as far as to say that Haskins could be “dominant” this upcoming season.

Here’s what Moss had to say about Haskins, via 247Sports:

“I’ve already seen it. When a guy transforms himself into the way he looks right now, I follow him on Instagram. I’ve been seeing the pictures, putting up the videos of him throwing the ball. He looks phenomenal. I’ve been in those shoes before where I had to transform and get myself out of that mode I was in. He’s given himself a chance to be dominant.”

In his rookie season, Haskins threw for 1,365 yards and seven touchdowns. Despite his struggles early on in the season, the former first-round pick finished the year on a positive note.

Washington should be much better this season now that Ron Rivera is the team’s head coach. His experience should prove to be vital for what is a pretty young team at the moment.

Rivera’s job security though could hinge on whether or not Haskins elevates his production this fall.