Frank Gore Reacts To Alex Smith Getting Cleared To Play

Alex Smith’s comeback is one of the most improbable stories in the NFL right now. The veteran quarterback was cleared for football activities today.

Smith’s right leg was broken and mangled in a game against the Houston Texans late in the 2018 season. He nearly had to have it amputated after dealing with a serious post-op infection. At the time, it looked like his football career was over.

However, Smith has doggedly worked to get back on the field. Him being activated for football drills is another major step in what has been a grueling recovery process.

Smith’s perseverance has inspired support from all over the NFL. His former teammate Frank Gore took to Twitter this morning to share his feelings after Washington removed Smith from the PUP list.

“This makes me real happy!!! #11BacktoWork,” Gore wrote.

Smith has the support of his teammates, including presumptive starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Washington head coach Ron Rivera has said he anticipates the 36-year-old Smith factoring in the QB competition.

What a journey the former No. 1 pick has had the last 21 months.