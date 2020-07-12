Former Redskins Player Is Hinting At Team’s New Name

The Washington Redskins are on the verge of a team name change.

Earlier this month, owner Daniel Snyder announced the team was undergoing a review of its “Redskins” name. Calls for the team to change its name have grown louder in recent weeks.

According to multiple reports on Saturday, a name change announcement could be coming soon.

“The Washington Redskins are close to having a new name “sooner than later”, a source said Saturday night. Earlier in the day Yahoo’s Charles Robinson reported a name could be announced within 24 to 48 hours,” Redskins insider John Keim reported.

The Washington Redskins are close to having a new name "sooner than later", a source said Saturday night. Earlier in the day Yahoo's Charles Robinson reported a name could be announced within 24 to 48 hours. After Washington announced July 3 it would… https://t.co/xzkY9QI3Nq — John Keim (@john_keim) July 12, 2020

Former Washington cornerback Fred Smoot has been making a big push for “RedWolves” on social media.

Is Smoot simply pushing for this name or does he know something we don’t?

“Our kids will understand we are now the Wolves of Washington,” Smoot tweeted on Saturday night. “WINTERisCOMING#RedWolves#FredSnow”

Our kids will understand we are now the Wolves of Washington🐺🐺🐺🐺❄️❄️❄️WINTERisCOMING#RedWolves#FredSnow pic.twitter.com/6yonc6BmrR — Fred Smoot (@Fsmoot21SeanT) July 12, 2020

RedWolves is one of two names gaining momentum among fans and former Redskins players. Redtails is the other name that has been floated.

I’d want to come back to Washington for one day and retire a Red Wolf GOD what a name! S/o the Washington fans pushing for this to happen 🐺 pic.twitter.com/7Cc2GhRg0z — Will Compton (@_willcompton) July 10, 2020

Warriors might be the real favorite, though. Snyder reportedly wanted to name an Arena Football League team the “Washington Warriors.” He’s reportedly been considering a name change for three-plus weeks, so it wouldn’t be surprising if he opted with a name he’s familiar with.

Stay tuned for the announcement.