Grandaughter Of Former NFL Owner Wants Team Name Changed

The granddaughter of the Washington Redskins’ former owner is among those calling for the team to change its name.

Jordan Wright, the granddaughter of former Washington owner George Preston Marshall, believes the franchise needs to change its name.

The granddaughter of the former Redskins owner spoke to the Washington Post about Marshall’s legacy. Marshall, who fought integration within the NFL and gave the Redskins their name, had his memorial taken away at RFK Stadium. The Redskins also renamed his stadium deck at FedEx Field.

Marshall’s granddaughter told the Washington Post she was not bothered by that decision.

“No, not at all — not one damn bit,” she said. “I was glad to see it come down. It’s past time to see it go.”

Marshall, who passed away in 1969, was the last NFL owner to integrate his team’s roster. The removal of his memorial at RFK Stadium comes after years of people calling for it. The Redskins have also decided to remove his name from all official team material, including their Ring of Fame.

Wright has been calling for her grandfather’s former team to change its name, too.

“It’s about respect,” Wright told the Washington Post in 2014. “If even one person tells you that name, that word you used, offends them, then that’s enough. That should be enough.”

Calls for Washington to change its team name have been growing louder and louder. We’ll see if owner Daniel Snyder decides to listen to them.