Is This The Play That Cost Dwayne Haskins The Starting Job?

On Wednesday afternoon, the Washington Football Team made a major decision regarding its starting quarterback heading into Week 5.

Head coach Ron Rivera announced the team will bench Dwayne Haskins. Instead, the team will roll out Kyle Allen as the team’s starting quarterback – with Alex Smith serving as the backup.

Haskins, who started the first four games of the season, didn’t even take any snaps at practice on Wednesday. Washington clearly wasn’t happy with Haskins, but fans are wondering why.

His final game came against one of the best defenses in the NFL – the Baltimore Ravens. The former Ohio State star threw for a career-high 314 yards with no turnovers, but still got benched.

CBS Sports analyst Will Brinson and the Pick Six Podcast suggested one play during that game may have decided Haskins’ career in Washington. Facing a fourth-and-goal, Haskins checked the ball down well short of the goal line.

Check it out.

Was this the moment Dwayne Haskins lost his job? Washington head coach Ron Rivera tested him on 4th-and-goal, and Haskins failed the test pic.twitter.com/qVSYyoISDm — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) October 8, 2020

Ron Rivera said he wanted to see what happened if he put Haskins in that situation.

“We were fourth-and-goal to go and I decided to go for it,” Rivera said. “I wanted to see what would happen. I really did and that’s why I told them ‘let’s go for it.’ Unfortunately, that’s a situation where people have to understand that that ball has to be put into a position where it can get into the endzone.”

Washington fans will find out very quickly if benching Haskins was the right decision. Allen faces off against a stout Los Angeles Rams defense on Sunday.