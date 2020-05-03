J.J. Watt Sends Message To Redskins DE Chase Young

Newly-minted Washington Redskins pass rusher Chase Young is set to wear a jersey number shared by two of the best pass rushers in the game: The No. 99.

Young’s new jersey number has already attracted the attention of one of those elite pass rushers: JJ Watt. And by the looks of it, Watt is more than happy to welcome Young to the 99-jersey club.

Taking to Instagram, Watt “formally” welcomed him to the club. He declared that the “standard is high” but that Young appears ready before tagging fellow 99-wearers Aaron Donald and Hall of Famers Jason Taylor and Warren Sapp.

“Welcome to the 99 club,” Watt wrote. “The standard is high but you appear ready.”

The number 99 has become almost synonymous with elite pass rushers over the years. In addition to the men Watt tagged, it’s been worn by such legendary pass rushers as Cortez Kennedy, Dan Hampton and Mark Gastineau.

Sapp, Taylor, Kennedy and Hampton are already in the Hall of Fame, while Watt and Donald appear to be eventual locks to get in.

Washington took Young No. 2 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft despite reports that there were all kinds of offers for teams to trade up. It will be up to Young to prove the Redskins made the right move and justify Watt’s invitation to the 99 club.

What kind of an impact will Chase Young have as a rookie in 2020?