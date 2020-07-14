Jason Campbell Shares Honest Reaction To Redskins’ Name Change

Following Washington’s announcement yesterday that it was dropping the Redskins’ name and logo, reactions came flying in from the franchise’s former players.

Some, like Darrell Green, fully supported the move. Others, like Mark Moseley, were not. As for Jason Campbell, his take was more down the middle.

Campbell was drafted in the first round by Washington in 2005 out of Auburn. He spent five years in D.C., making 52 starts while throwing for 10,860 yards, 55 touchdowns and 38 interceptions. Campbell would later play for the Raiders, Bears, Bengals and Browns.

The 10-year NFL vet shared his thoughts on his original team’s name change on social media Monday night.

“Bittersweet day, seeing the team that drafted me is changing part of its name. Names change, people change, years come and go but memories will always be there. #HTTR,” Campbell tweeted.

pic.twitter.com/iAEejZ0N2f — Jason Campbell (@JCam_17) July 14, 2020

Washington had carried the “Redskins” nickname since the organization moved to D.C. in 1937. Now, the process is ongoing to find the franchise a new name and logo for 2020 and beyond.

“Dan Snyder and Coach [Ron] Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years,” the team announced in a press release yesterday.