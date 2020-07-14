The Spun

Jay Williams Says There’s Clear Choice For Redskins’ New Name

A field level view of the Washington Redskins stadium.LANDOVER - SEPTEMBER 19: General view of FedExField during the game between the Washington Redskins and the Houston Texans at FedExField on September 19, 2010 in Landover, Maryland. The Texans defeated the Redskins in overtime 30-27. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

Washington has finally announced that it will no longer be referred to as the “Redskins.” It’s a move that has been considered long overdue by some, while others are just pleased to see the franchise on the right side of history.

The downside to changing a name that has been around for 87 years is that finding a replacement isn’t that simple. Fortunately, there have been a handful of really great suggestions over the past week, which includes Justice, Red Tails and Red Wolves.

ESPN analyst Jay Williams chimed in on the conversation this afternoon, revealing his pick for Washington’s new name. He believes the no-brainer decision here is to go with Red Wolves.

The name to replace the  Redskins needs to be the “REDWOLVES.” It’s a military themed name plus in most Native cultures, “Wolf” is considered a medicine being associated with courage, strength, loyalty, and success at hunting,” Williams posted on Twitter.

Red Wolves is currently the fan favorite according to Scott Allen of The Washington Post. 

Dan Snyder should seriously consider making Red Wolves the team’s new name. Not only would it please the fan base, it would honor Native culture.

With the 2020 season approaching fairly soon, Washington might also want to find a name that’ll allow the team to stick to its current color scheme. We’d have to imagine that changing the name to Red Wolves wouldn’t affect that.


