Joe Theismann Knows Who The Redskins Should Draft

Last week, the NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced the 2020 draft will go on as scheduled – from April 23-25.

The presumption around the NFL is that the Cincinnati Bengals will select former LSU star Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick. That means arguably the draft’s top prospect – former Ohio State star Chase Young – will be there for the Washington Redskins.

However, several NFL analysts from around the country think the Redskins should select quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Don’t count former Redskins star quarterback Joe Theismann among them.

He spoke with TMZ earlier Tuesday afternoon and made it clear he wants Washington to draft Young. “Without hesitation,” the Redskins legend says, “I take Chase Young.”

This isn’t the first time Theismann has suggested the Redskins select Young. He made his feelings clear earlier this month in a conversation with Chad Dukes on 106.7 The Fan:

“That position belongs to Chase Young. Think of it. We’re going to a 4-3 defense. You have Jonathan (Allen). You have Daron (Payne). You have Matt (Ioannidis). You have (Montez) Sweat. You have (Ryan) Kerrigan. You have a rotation. Now, you add, which I think is the best athlete in the draft, to our defensive line. Jack Del Rio is sitting there going, ‘yeah I can do something with this. I’m pretty excited about what we have.’ That is the only way the Redskins should go.”

Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins struggled during his first few games.

However, he took a massive step forward at the end of the season, throwing for nearly 400 yards and four touchdowns in the final two games.

Landing arguably the best player in the draft at No. 2 sounds like a solid plan.