Joe Theismann Reacts To Alex Smith’s Return From Brutal Injury

Alex Smith wasn’t the first Washington quarterback to suffer a gruesome leg injury in a game. Joe Theismann did that way back in 1985.

But as brutal as Theismann’s infamous snapped leg was, the injury and subsequent rehab paled in comparison to what Smith had to go through. Theismann’s injury was career-ending; Smith’s was potentially life-altering.

While Theismann only needed one surgery to repair the break, Smith needed more than a dozen while dealing with an infection that nearly cost him his leg. Unlike Theismann, Smith also needed a rod inserted in his leg. All of this makes the 2005 No. 1 overall pick’s comeback even more impressive.

Today, Washington activated Smith off the PUP list and cleared him for football activities. Afterwards, Theismann chatted with ESPN.com’s John Keim about the long and arduous path the 36-year-old Smith has had to take over the last 21 months.

“He has gone through a lot more than I had to go through,” Theismann said. “For me it was a question of the leg healing and then trying to do certain things required of the quarterback position. Alex came within 24 hours of losing his leg. I didn’t wind up with complications; he wound up with a tremendous amount of complications. It wasn’t just healing from a broken leg. The mountain he had to climb is so much greater. “No matter what happens he’s already won the award for comeback player of the year.”

Smith joined Washington practice today, working out alongside fellow quarterbacks Dwayne Haskins and Kyle Allen.

He still has a long way to go to prove he is able to play in an actual game, but to even get to this point is incredible.

“How great is that. I’m so happy for him,” Smith’s former coach Andy Reid said via Nate Taylor of The Athletic. “He’s dirty tough and he loves playing the game. We all saw the special on him and the rehab he went through. I’m very, very happy for him.”