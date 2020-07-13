Former Redskins OT Jon Jansen Has 1 Name Suggestion

The Spun

A former Washington Redskins offensive lineman has an idea for the team’s new name.

Washington announced on Monday morning that the “Redskins” name and logo has been retired. The decision is official.

“On July 3rd, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team’s name. That review has begun in earnest. As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community apprised of our thinking as we go forward. Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review,” the Washington football team announced on Monday morning.

Several names have been suggested. Former Redskins offensive tackle Jon Jansen likes one name in particular.

Jansen likes the name “Washington Hogs.”

“I played at Michigan and there’s a great tradition of offensive linemen, so when I was drafted by [Washington], Russ Grimm was the first one I talked to,” Jon Jansen said on The Sports Junkies Monday morning. “I thought ‘My goodness I can be another part of a great tradition of offensive linemen and the Hogs. The logo would be a bit of a tricky thing because you don’t wanna have a big ole pig on there with a big ole snout.

“If everyone wants to talk about the history of [Washington], what’s the one thing that you think about? You think of the Hogs, so why not go with the Washington Hogs?”

Hogs was the nickname given to the iconic Washington Redskins’ offensive line that helped the team win multiple Super Bowls.

It’s probably a stretch to say that name will be given serious consideration, but hey, everyone is offering up their suggestions. 


