Julie Donaldson Has Clear Message After Getting Hired By Redskins

Washington’s NFL team hiring Julie Donaldson to its front office is another move in the organization formerly known as the Redskins’ attempt to rebrand itself.

A longtime sports journalist, Donaldson has worked for NBC Sports Washington the last 10 years. Washington hired her this week to be the Senior Vice President of Media and Content and to be featured on game day radio broadcasts.

Donaldson is now the organization’s highest-ranking female member and the first female to be a regular member of an on-air NFL radio booth. In light of the serious allegations of sexual misconduct within the Washington franchise, her appointment could be a much-needed step in the right direction.

This afternoon, Donaldson offered up a quick, and clear, thought on what she’s hoping to accomplish in her new role.

“Time to make a difference,” she wrote on Twitter.

In the last 10 days, Washington has dropped its longtime Redskins name and logo, seen multiple former high-ranking officials accused of sexual harassment and now made a trailblazing hire in the form of Donaldson. To say reporting on this franchise has been a rollercoaster would be an understatement.

In fact, Donaldson is replacing Larry Michael, who left the team after 16 years one day before being named in the Washington Post report alleging “widespread sexual harassment” in the Redskins organization.

“When I understood I could have that impact, I just had to take it,” Donaldson told WUSA.com. “I felt a responsibility to do something that I hope will be impactful.”