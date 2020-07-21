Julie Donaldson Reacts To Her New Job With The Redskins

For the first time in months, there’s good news surrounding the NFL’s Washington franchise.

Washington has been at the forefront of head-turning front-page news this month. The organization retired the “Redskins” nickname after plenty of opposition. Then, just a week ago, several members of Dan Snyder’s “inner circle” were accused by 15 former Redskins employees of sexual assault and harassment.

It’s safe to say the NFL’s Washington franchise desperately needs some good publicity. The organization’s latest hiring should help improve the team’s reputation.

Washington hired Julie Donaldson of NBC Sports Washington to take over the team’s radio broadcast. She’s reportedly the first female in NFL history to become a member of an NFL team broadcast. Julie Donaldson had an incredible reaction to her new position on Tuesday.

It is with great humility & sincere appreciation that I accept the new position of the Washington Football Team's Senior VP of Media and Content. This is a challenge I've been preparing and working toward for nearly 20 yrs in sports media, including the last decade in Washington. — Julie Donaldson (@JDonaldsonNBCS) July 21, 2020

I would like to thank team owner Dan Snyder for trusting me with this tremendous opportunity.

I'm honored to serve this large, passionate and loyal fanbase, and excited to join a leadership team dedicated to making this proud and respected organization stronger than ever. — Julie Donaldson (@JDonaldsonNBCS) July 21, 2020

Donaldson also took this opportunity to thank Washington’s owner Dan Snyder. Snyder has been surrounded by controversy from the moment he stepped foot in the organization. But his latest hiring shows he’s willing to try and improve his organization’s alleged toxic environment.

We’re certainly looking forward to witnessing Donaldson’s contributions for the NFL’s Washington franchise in coming years.