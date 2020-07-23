Julie Donaldson Sends Message To Fans After Name Change

After some initial jokes at Washington’s expense, fans and people within the organization are rapidly embracing the name “Washington Football Team,” including Senior VP of Media & Content Julie Donaldson.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Donaldson explained that the team is content to be called the Washington Football Team for now. The former NBC Sports Washington anchor declared that the rebranded NFL team is retaining all of its history while staying “clean,” “sharp” and “classy.”

“No name change, we are the Washington Football Team,” Donaldson said. “Established in 1932. Still in burgundy and gold. The team wants to get this right. It’s clean. Sharp. Classy.”

The decision to rename the team comes after intense pressure was placed on owner Dan Snyder to change it. Significant sponsors threatened to pull out if Snyder didn’t make a change.

But the amount of time that it took for Snyder to come to this decision allowed trademark squatters to grab up a ton of ideal names for the team. The process of deciding on how to rebrand a team, combined with getting the taken trademark out of the courts could take many months.

So in the meantime, the team needs some kind of placeholder name. And it looks like there isn’t too much objection to it outside of being the subject of many jokes.

We’ll find out just how much the team is embracing this new identity in the weeks and months to come.