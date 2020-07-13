Kayleigh McEnany Was Asked About The Redskins’ Name Change

The Washington Redskins’ decision to drop their nickname and logo has been a hot topic today–even making its way into White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s briefing.

Last Monday, President Trump tweeted his thoughts about the Redskins and Cleveland Indians potentially changing their names.

“They name teams out of STRENGTH, not weakness, but now the Washington Redskins & Cleveland Indians, two fabled sports franchises, look like they are going to be changing their names in order to be politically correct,” he wrote.

McEnany was asked by a reporter this afternoon about Washington’s announcement this morning that it will retire its name and logo. She said she has not spoken to Trump about the issue since the announcement was made, but reiterated the point the President made last week.

“Last week, he made it clear that these teams name their teams out of strength, not weakness,” McEnany said before citing a Washington Post poll saying a majority of Native Americans did not mind the name.

In response to the Washington Redskins name change, McEnany repeated Trump’s tweet that said “these teams name their teams out of strength, not weakness,” and claimed, “the Native American community would be very angry by this” pic.twitter.com/8yZRhPQCjs — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) July 13, 2020

The Washington franchise had been nicknamed the Redskins since moving to D.C. from Boston in 1937.

“Dan Snyder and Coach [Ron] Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years,” the team announced earlier today.