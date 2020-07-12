Kevin Durant, A Big Redskins Fan, Likes 1 Name Suggestion

Kevin Durant is a Washington, D.C. area native and a lifelong Redskins fan. Like everyone else who supports the NFC East team, Durant is very interested in the possible name change.

Washington owner Daniel Snyder announced earlier this month that the team was undergoing a review of its name. According to the latest reports out of D.C., a name change is reportedly “imminent.”

Several different names have been suggested, with a couple of them emerging as possible frontrunners. Durant has thrown his support behind one of them.

The Brooklyn Nets forward likes the idea of the “Washington Red Wolves.”

“🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Durant commented on the name suggestion on Instagram.

Red Wolves, Redtails and Warriors are the three names currently getting the most attention on social media.

ESPN NFL insider John Keim reported on Saturday night that a name change could come soon.

“The Washington Redskins are close to having a new name “sooner than later”, a source said Saturday night. Earlier in the day Yahoo’s Charles Robinson reported a name could be announced within 24 to 48 hours,” he reported.

Washington will reportedly stick with burgundy and gold even if the team changes its nickname, according to reports.

Stay tuned for an official announcement regarding the name change.