Kirk Herbstreit Sends Heartwarming Message To NFL QB Alex Smith

All across the football world people are coming out to congratulate Washington QB Alex Smith for making a successful recovery from his catastrophic leg injury.

On Sunday, Kirk Herbstreit joined in offering his congratulations to Smith on a full recovery. Taking to Twitter, Herbstreit praised Smith for being so determined to get back while overcoming so much adversity.

“Not sure I’ve seen a man more determined while facing such an uphill climb to get back,” Herbstreit wrote. “This is such incredible news. Congratulations Alex and Good luck bud!”

Smith was cleared to return to football activities over the weekend. The announcement comes just under two years after a serious leg injury threatened no just his career and his leg, but his life.

— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) August 16, 2020

Alex Smith reportedly suffered sepsis from an infection in his leg after it was fractured on a sack from JJ Watt and Kareem Jackson. He had to undergo 17 surgeries over multiple hospital stays during a period of nine months.

Amputation was reportedly on the table at several points too.

But Smith was determined to not only keep his leg, but keep his NFL comeback dream alive too.

Following a lengthy recovery period, Smith announced in February he intended to return.

Fortunately for him, Washington has kept the QBs room open for him. If he’s fit to play during training camp, he’ll have his chance to contend for the starting job.

There are a lot of great comeback stories in NFL history, but Smith’s might take the cake if he sees the field in 2020.