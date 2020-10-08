Kurt Warner Has A Good Message For Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins lost his job as the starting quarterback of the Washington Football Team this week after only four games. The 2019 first-round pick is now buried on the depth chart.

Not only has Haskins been replaced as the starter by Kyle Allen, he’s been bumped all the way to third string. Veteran Alex Smith is now the new backup.

Such a quick fall is a major blow, but it doesn’t have to be a fatal one, according to NFL Network analyst and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Kurt Warner. Warner tried to send a motivational message to Haskins on Twitter today, drawing on his own personal experience.

“When I was the 3 in 98’ – I took every scout team rep against our #1 D, I competed everyday & I tried to take every opposing concept I saw & relate it back to what I would do in our offense,” Warner said. “I grew as a player, I won the respect of my teammates & I proved to coaches I belonged!”

When I was the 3 in 98’ – I took every scout team rep against our #1 D, I competed everyday & I tried to take every opposing concept I saw & relate it back to what I would do in our offense… I grew as a player, I won the respect of my teammates & I proved to coaches I belonged! https://t.co/GBbKXJpe42 — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) October 8, 2020

In 1998, Warner was the third-string quarterback in St. Louis behind Tony Banks and Steve Bono. One year later, after Trent Green’s preseason injury, the former Arena League star stepped into the void and became the NFL MVP, leading the Rams to a Super Bowl win.

After ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky expressed skepticism that Haskins will have opportunities to show his growth while stuck on third string, Warner responded by saying he should maximize any ones he gets.

“The point is the guy is in the NFL has an opp everyday to build off who he is now… many ppl deal with it! Is it ideal… NO… is it the end of the line & all doom & gloom… NO! Don’t lay out excuses… lay out a plan to achieve your goals!!” Warner said.

The point is the guy is in the NFL has an opp everyday to build off who he is now… many ppl deal with it! Is it ideal… NO… is it the end of the line & all doom & gloom… NO! Don’t lay out excuses… lay out a plan to achieve your goals!! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) October 8, 2020

Right now, Dwayne Haskins is behind the 8-ball. There’s a good chance his days in Washington are numbered.

However, it is likely that another franchise will give the young signal caller a shot. When he gets it, hopefully he’ll be able to take advantage.