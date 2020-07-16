Kyle Shanahan’s Old Comment On The Redskins Is Going Viral

We still don’t know the full details on the alleged bombshell report on the Washington NFL team set to be released at some point. But an old clip of former Washington assistant Kyle Shanahan might offer some insight.

In a clip that has received new life ahead of the report, the 49ers head coach was asked to reflect on his time in Washington under his father from 2010 to 2013. He had no problem complimenting his time with his father or the players, but his answer to the “worse part” of Washington was telling.

“Everything else,” Shanahan said when asked what the worst part was. He said those two words with a deadpan look before smiling and laughing along with the reporters.

The Shanahans went 24-40 in four years with the team before being fired by Snyder after the 2013 season. Kyle landed on his feet as offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons before taking over the 49ers in 2017.

This was Kyle Shanahan's answer when asked about his time in Washington: Best part: Working with his dad Worst part: "Everything else."pic.twitter.com/KaNOb8RoH2 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) July 16, 2020

Until we know the exact details of the report on Washington, it’ll be difficult to evaluate his reaction. But from what we’re seeing on social media, it will be a very bad look for owner Dan Snyder.

With each passing hour there are more and more leaks about what the team is going through. And that’s on top of the ongoing name controversy.

Whatever Kyle Shanahan alluded to have gone through in Washington, it sounds really, really bad.