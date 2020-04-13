Landon Collins Asked About Dwayne Haskins vs. Tua Tagovailoa

Washington Redskins safety Landon Collins has played with quarterback Dwayne Haskins and cheered for Tua Tagovailoa. But he has an idea of who he likes more.

On Monday’s edition of ESPN’s First Take, Collins was asked who he prefers between Haskins and Tua. The trigger for the question was the recent speculation that Washington may be willing to draft Tua with the No. 2 overall pick.

But Collins made it clear that he prefers the incumbent Haskins over the star signal caller from his alma mater. He said that while he thinks Tua could be “a great asset” for Washington, he wants to keep Haskins.

“I love Tua and I love Alabama,” Collins said. “We drafted a first round quarterback last year. I think Tua would be a great asset to our team but we already have one. I think we should keep the guy we have now. When he’s prepared and when he knows what he’s doing on the field, he’s gunslinging, pushing the ball down the field and making plays. That’s how I see it.”

Washington is coming off a 3-13 record – a third straight losing season – and fired Jay Gruden midseason. New head coach Ron Rivera will have his work cut out for him with the roster he already has.

As a rookie, Dwayne Haskins struggled, going 2-5 while completing 58-percent of his passes for 1,365 yards and seven touchdowns with seven picks. But Haskins also had some bright spots in that otherwise frustrating rookie season.

If Rivera is confident that Haskins can get the job done, Washington can focus on addressing their litany of other needs instead.

