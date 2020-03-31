Landon Collins Has Great Answer To Dave Gettleman Hypothetical

It has been a little over a year since Landon Collins signed with the Washington Redskins in free agency. His feelings for New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman remain the same.

Gettleman allowed Collins to walk after the former Alabama star spent his first four seasons with Big Blue. Collins inked a massive six-year, $84 million contract with Washington, but was not happy with the way his New York tenure ended.

Even after signing with the Redskins, he called out Gettleman multiple times, blasting the executive as a “liar” and saying he wanted to hit him during pregame warmups. The two clearly won’t be mending their relationship anytime soon either, based off Collins’ Twitter Q&A today.

Asked by a Giants fan if he’d rather be quarantined with Gettleman for a week or have his children choose LSU over Alabama, Collins didn’t hesitate with his response.

“I’ll have all my kids go to LSU bro,” he wrote.

Despite his distaste for Gettleman, Collins praised Giants co-owner John Mara after he left and made it clear today that he enjoyed his tenure with the team, at least until Gettleman arrived in 2018.

Collins recorded 117 tackles, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a sack in his first year in Washington.

The Redskins lost both regular season matchups to the Giants though. Collins will look to change that in 2020.